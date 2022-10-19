Home Cities Delhi

IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, while declining the CBI’s petition, asked the young RJD leader to be careful with words and use them appropriately. 

Published: 19th October 2022



Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea by the CBI in the IRCTC scam, saying it did not find any specific ground to order cancellation of the relief.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, while declining the CBI’s petition, asked the young RJD leader to be careful with words and use them appropriately. In its petition, the CBI had claimed Yadav, at a recent press conference, attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and ‘blatantly abused the liberty granted to him.’ 

It alleged Yadav issued “direct threat” to CBI officers and their families and “indirect threat” to witnesses.
The central probe agency accused Yadav of having attempted to “portray the CBI in bad light and under the influence of political parties” by using innuendoes such as “Jamai” of a political party.

 “You are on very responsible post. Use appropriate words in public because your words impact a huge number of the public. You have to understand the implications of your words. You must choose words carefully and not use such words which have the potential to influence witnesses,” the judge said.

