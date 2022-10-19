Two brothers kidnapped from Rajasthan, found dead in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two children, both brothers, were found dead in the national capital days after they were kidnapped from Rajasthan along with their third brother who was found alive by the Delhi Police, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased – Aman, 13 and Vipin, 8 – went missing on October 15 along with their 5-year-old brother named Shiva from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Accordingly, based on the complaint of their father Gusn Singh, an FIR under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC was registered at Bhiwadi police station in Rajasthan and the state police began probing the matter.

During the investigation, the father of the three missing boys received a ransom call from the kidnappers demanding Rs 8 lakh and following the lead, the Rajasthan Police zeroed in on some suspects and later apprehended them.

“The suspected people when subjected to interrogation by Rajasthan Police revealed that they have committed the murder of all the three boys and dumped their bodies in a jungle behind Qutub Minar Metro station in Delhi,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Subsequently, a team from the Crime Branch of the Rajasthan Police reached Delhi and a joint search operation with the Delhi Police was conducted in Mehrauli. At the instance of the accused the bodies of two boys – Aman, 13 and Vipin, 8 – were recovered while the third boy Shiva (5) was still missing.

Surprisingly, one of the deceased was found walking near Ahinsa Sthal picket in south Delhi on October 16. He was taken to the police station but he could not reveal anything except his name and his father’s name. “Probably after strangulation they left him thinking that he was also dead but somehow he survived,” the senior police official said, adding no injury mark was found on his body. The boy is presently at a children’s home in Lajpat Nagar.

