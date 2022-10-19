Home Cities Delhi

UGC seeks report from in Haryana pvt univ on brawl between Indian, Nigerian students

Tension gripped the university campus, located near Sohna, around 50 km from the national capital, after clashes broke out between Indian and Nigerian students on the football ground last week.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday sought a report from GD Goenka University in Haryana's Sohna on clashes between Indian and Nigerian students on campus, according to officials.

The UGC also directed the university to ensure such incidents do not recur.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that there were clashes between Nigerian and local students on campus of the university, which is causing tension among students," UGC Joint Secretary Surender Singh said.

"The university has been directed to take appropriate action and send a detailed report to the commission. Also suitable measures should be taken to avoid such incidents in future," he added.

Six students were injured in the incident and the two groups filed cross-FIRs at the Sohna City police station.

The university administration suspended 22 students after CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in the clashes.

