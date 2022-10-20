CM Arvind Kejriwal wants  MLA Raaj Kumar Anand in Cabinet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he has recommended Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand’s name to the Lieutenant Governor for including him in the Cabinet, days after Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned as a minister following a row over a religious conversion event.

Gautam, who was minister for the departments of social welfare, SC and ST, registrar of co-operative societies and gurudwara elections, had resigned on October 9.

During a media briefing on the achievements of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) in the last seven years, Kejriwal said he has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommending Anand’s name.

Like Gautam, Anand, a first-time MLA, is also from the Jatav community. He is a postgraduate in political science and joined the anti-corruption movement in 2011.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he has recommended Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand’s name to the Lieutenant Governor for including him in the Cabinet, days after Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned as a minister following a row over a religious conversion event. Gautam, who was minister for the departments of social welfare, SC and ST, registrar of co-operative societies and gurudwara elections, had resigned on October 9. During a media briefing on the achievements of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) in the last seven years, Kejriwal said he has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommending Anand’s name. Like Gautam, Anand, a first-time MLA, is also from the Jatav community. He is a postgraduate in political science and joined the anti-corruption movement in 2011.