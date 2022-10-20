Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: abandoned two-day-old newborn girl handed over to child welfare body

The girl was brought to the emergency ward of Fortis, Vasant Kunj in unconscious state after she was rescued by the local police on October 8. 

Published: 20th October 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The infant braced incessant rains and harsh weather conditions as she was fully drenched when the police found her. The child even sustained injuries on her leg which the doctors confirmed as animal bite mark. “She had jaundice and respiratory distress as well for which oxygen support was required. The baby was placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where she was stabilised. Her temperature was maintained with an infant warmer, antibiotics were given along with oxygen support and her sugar level was managed. 

“The baby was anaemic for which treatment was initiated and tests were carried out. She was also diagnosed with a patent ductus arteriosus (a persistent opening between the two major blood vessels leading from the heart) which was treated without  surgery,” the hospital said. The child was preterm birth and weighed about 2 kg, lower than the usual weight of newborn which is around 3 kg, according to the doctors.

However, after staying in the hospital for 11 days, the baby is feeding well and gradually gaining weight (current weight is 2.5kg), the hospital said.  The private medical facility also informed us that she was handed over to the representatives from the CWC in the presence of a Delhi Police team

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new born dumped baby girl
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp