Delhi: abandoned two-day-old newborn girl handed over to child welfare body

By Express News Service

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The infant braced incessant rains and harsh weather conditions as she was fully drenched when the police found her. The child even sustained injuries on her leg which the doctors confirmed as animal bite mark. “She had jaundice and respiratory distress as well for which oxygen support was required. The baby was placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where she was stabilised. Her temperature was maintained with an infant warmer, antibiotics were given along with oxygen support and her sugar level was managed.

“The baby was anaemic for which treatment was initiated and tests were carried out. She was also diagnosed with a patent ductus arteriosus (a persistent opening between the two major blood vessels leading from the heart) which was treated without surgery,” the hospital said. The child was preterm birth and weighed about 2 kg, lower than the usual weight of newborn which is around 3 kg, according to the doctors.

However, after staying in the hospital for 11 days, the baby is feeding well and gradually gaining weight (current weight is 2.5kg), the hospital said. The private medical facility also informed us that she was handed over to the representatives from the CWC in the presence of a Delhi Police team

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONThe infant braced incessant rains and harsh weather conditions as she was fully drenched when the police found her. The child even sustained injuries on her leg which the doctors confirmed as animal bite mark. “She had jaundice and respiratory distress as well for which oxygen support was required. The baby was placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where she was stabilised. Her temperature was maintained with an infant warmer, antibiotics were given along with oxygen support and her sugar level was managed. “The baby was anaemic for which treatment was initiated and tests were carried out. She was also diagnosed with a patent ductus arteriosus (a persistent opening between the two major blood vessels leading from the heart) which was treated without surgery,” the hospital said. The child was preterm birth and weighed about 2 kg, lower than the usual weight of newborn which is around 3 kg, according to the doctors. However, after staying in the hospital for 11 days, the baby is feeding well and gradually gaining weight (current weight is 2.5kg), the hospital said. The private medical facility also informed us that she was handed over to the representatives from the CWC in the presence of a Delhi Police team