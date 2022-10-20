Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Air quality may worsen before Diwali, steps kick in 

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in stage 1 of GRAP, it specified.

Published: 20th October 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

AQI, Delhi air quality

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, stringent measures to control deterioration in air quality are being enforced across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday.

Based on the forecast provided by the government monitoring agencies, the central body said that restrictions under stage II of GRAP will be kicked in as the AQI in the capital is projected to cross the 300-level mark on October 22.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in stage 1 of GRAP, specified. According to the latest directions, a 12-point action plan will be enforced in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on diesel generators and coal/ firewood/ tandoors.

While firewood will be banned across the food and hospitality sector, exemptions for the use of diesel generators have been given to essential services like medical facilities, Metro and railways, airport and bus terminals, sewage treatment plants and water pumping stations, telecom and data services, and projects of national importance.

Generator sets using CNG/PNG/LPG have been kept out of the ambit of the ban. Meanwhile, the CAQM has also directed the NCR administrations to increase parking fees in order to discourage people from using private transport. Also, enhancement in the fleet of CNG and electric buses, and Metro services has been sought.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali CAQM Delhi-NCR
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp