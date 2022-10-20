Delhi: Air quality may worsen before Diwali, steps kick in 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, stringent measures to control deterioration in air quality are being enforced across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday.

Based on the forecast provided by the government monitoring agencies, the central body said that restrictions under stage II of GRAP will be kicked in as the AQI in the capital is projected to cross the 300-level mark on October 22.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in stage 1 of GRAP, specified. According to the latest directions, a 12-point action plan will be enforced in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on diesel generators and coal/ firewood/ tandoors.

While firewood will be banned across the food and hospitality sector, exemptions for the use of diesel generators have been given to essential services like medical facilities, Metro and railways, airport and bus terminals, sewage treatment plants and water pumping stations, telecom and data services, and projects of national importance.

Generator sets using CNG/PNG/LPG have been kept out of the ambit of the ban. Meanwhile, the CAQM has also directed the NCR administrations to increase parking fees in order to discourage people from using private transport. Also, enhancement in the fleet of CNG and electric buses, and Metro services has been sought.

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, stringent measures to control deterioration in air quality are being enforced across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday. Based on the forecast provided by the government monitoring agencies, the central body said that restrictions under stage II of GRAP will be kicked in as the AQI in the capital is projected to cross the 300-level mark on October 22. This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in stage 1 of GRAP, specified. According to the latest directions, a 12-point action plan will be enforced in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on diesel generators and coal/ firewood/ tandoors. While firewood will be banned across the food and hospitality sector, exemptions for the use of diesel generators have been given to essential services like medical facilities, Metro and railways, airport and bus terminals, sewage treatment plants and water pumping stations, telecom and data services, and projects of national importance. Generator sets using CNG/PNG/LPG have been kept out of the ambit of the ban. Meanwhile, the CAQM has also directed the NCR administrations to increase parking fees in order to discourage people from using private transport. Also, enhancement in the fleet of CNG and electric buses, and Metro services has been sought.