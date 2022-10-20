Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Famous play on Chhatrapati Shivaji returns to capital after four years

After a gap of four years, Babasaheb Purandare’s famous Raja Shivchhatrapati, a play on Maratha hero Shivaji Maharaj, will return to Delhi.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a gap of four years, Babasaheb Purandare’s famous Raja Shivchhatrapati, a play on Maratha hero Shivaji Maharaj, will return to Delhi. The culture ministry in association with Pune-based organisation Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan has planned five shows at Red Fort ground starting from November 2. 

The play was first shown in 1985 in Pune and since then it has been staged in over 1,100 shows across states and abroad including the United States and England. Noted historian and theatre personality Purandare wrote the play originally in Marathi, for which he undertook extensive research and visited all the places associated with Shivaji, said Vaibhav Dange, coordinator of Raja Shivchhatrapati Mahanatya Ayojan Samiti.  

“The play is widely popular and was later translated into Hindi. Several shows have also been organised in Agra, Bhopal and 16 districts of Maharashtra. The idea is to tell people about the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Dange added.

The duration of the play is about three hours. The entry is free, however, to streamline the event, the organisation has tied up with bookmyshow.com where tickets can be booked free of cost. Several dignitaries including union ministers are likely to watch the inaugural show on November 2. A special show is planned for the diplomats on November 5.

“Invitations are being sent to ambassadors, high commissioners and cultural attaché of embassies for which the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is supporting us,” he added.  

Preparations have already begun at the venue and adequate arrangements are being done to accommodate 700-800 people. Around 250 artists including 150 local actors and technicians will be part of the magnum opus for which a four-storey high set is being created. Besides the life-size elaborate stage, animals are highlights of the play which are used to display the grandeur of the era.

