Delhi: National cleanliness drive launched by Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched a mega cleanliness drive across India under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandni Chowk in the national capital. The cleanliness pledge was also administered on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that Swachh Bharat is not just a programme but it reflects the genuine concerns of the common man and their resolve to address the issue head-on. Thakur said that PM Narendra Modi has always reiterated ‘Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan’ and any campaign is incomplete without the participation of the youth. Without fulfilling the dream of Swachh Bharat, the dream of a new India cannot be fulfilled, Thakur said.

The programme has commenced with the objective of collecting one crore kilogram (Kg) of waste in the span of one month. The authorities have already collected 84 lakh Kg of plastic waste in 18 days. People particularly the youth, irrespective of their background and affiliations, are not only participating in the programme but playing a pivotal role in motivating and encouraging others to join the programme purely on a voluntary basis.

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, Thakur said that without cleanliness we cannot ensure the good health and well-being of the people. The minister further urged that we have to be the ambassadors of ‘Clean India’.

“A humble beginning can lead to great change and big transformation. The Swachh Bharat Programme initiated by the Department of Youth Affairs in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava bears testimony to this.

The programme is unique both in terms of scale and outreach and is visualised on the model of Yuva Bhagidari to Jan Andolan and through this, role and contribution from each citizen are carved out for the success and sustainability of the programme,” said the union minister.

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched a mega cleanliness drive across India under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandni Chowk in the national capital. The cleanliness pledge was also administered on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that Swachh Bharat is not just a programme but it reflects the genuine concerns of the common man and their resolve to address the issue head-on. Thakur said that PM Narendra Modi has always reiterated ‘Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan’ and any campaign is incomplete without the participation of the youth. Without fulfilling the dream of Swachh Bharat, the dream of a new India cannot be fulfilled, Thakur said. The programme has commenced with the objective of collecting one crore kilogram (Kg) of waste in the span of one month. The authorities have already collected 84 lakh Kg of plastic waste in 18 days. People particularly the youth, irrespective of their background and affiliations, are not only participating in the programme but playing a pivotal role in motivating and encouraging others to join the programme purely on a voluntary basis. Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, Thakur said that without cleanliness we cannot ensure the good health and well-being of the people. The minister further urged that we have to be the ambassadors of ‘Clean India’. “A humble beginning can lead to great change and big transformation. The Swachh Bharat Programme initiated by the Department of Youth Affairs in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava bears testimony to this. The programme is unique both in terms of scale and outreach and is visualised on the model of Yuva Bhagidari to Jan Andolan and through this, role and contribution from each citizen are carved out for the success and sustainability of the programme,” said the union minister.