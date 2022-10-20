Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police commissioner gets detention power under National Security Act

The order, which came into force on Wednesday, is effective till January 18 next year.

Published: 20th October 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has authorised the city police commissioner to detain under the National Security Act (NSA) people who pose a threat to the national capital, sources said on Thursday.

The lieutenant governor has authorised the commissioner of police to take into preventive detention those who become a threat to the national capital, according to a senior police officer The official notification cites subsection 2 of section 3 of NSA which states that the central government or a state government, if satisfied that a person can act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, can make an order directing that such person be detained as a preventive measure.

