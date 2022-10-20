Home Cities Delhi

Gold and silver story: Raw Mango’s latest edit ‘Peacock Country’ pays homage to Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb

The sources of inspiration for ‘Peacock Country’ have been multiple; it originated from the Awadh region, a place in Uttar Pradesh, different from the Mughals.

Images from the collection

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Raw Mango, a favourite with several celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Deepika Padukone, Tamannah Bhatia, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kajol—to name a few—is fast becoming a label to reckon with. We caught up with couturier Sanjay Garg, founder of the label, to find out more about the latest collection Festive ’22 edit named ‘Peacock Country’. Excerpts from an interview... 

Do tell us a bit about the collection?

The sources of inspiration for ‘Peacock Country’ have been multiple; it originated from the Awadh region, a place in Uttar Pradesh, different from the Mughals. Taking a cue from the architecture of the Awadh region, you can see the usage of bold and big motifs in the collection. While working on this collection, we realised that there is a beautiful story of Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb—which is of the coming together of two different cultures and traditions—that we have represented through a usage of gold and silver zari work in the collection. 

Guide us through the colour palette, silhouettes and fabrics that you have chosen...
The colour palette is what I call ‘jewel toned’. We have used deep colours, saturated but deep, while the classic jewelled colours of mixed silver and gold, forest green and saturated reds and indigo rival that of any dancing peacock. The collection is filled with festive silhouettes, embroidered with the tehzeeb of gold and silver (Ganga-Jamuna), aari, zardosi and gota. Engineered kurtas and lehengas are woven in rich brocades, bibbed kalidaars, shararas and ghararas with sheer organza trousers beneath.

What separates this collection from your previous ones?
This is the first time we have used gold and silver zari intertwined together in our collection as well as the colour palette is different from the bright colours used in previous collections like ‘Moomal’ and ‘Other’—this time we have chosen deep, saturated colours and depicted a bold narrative for the collection, which is different. 

Raw Mango’s ‘Peacock Country’ starts at Rs 17,000

