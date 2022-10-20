Kejriwal lauds DDC role in govt’s planning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday lauded the contributions of the Delhi government’s think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) in different fields, including innovations and initiatives in governance, economy, employment, transport and other sectors since its inception seven years ago. He also defended vice chairman of DDC Jasmine Shah, saying the panel has done exemplary work and a show cause notice issued to him was wrong. Shah was issued the show cause notice earlier this week by the planning department on the instruction of L-G VK Saxena for alleged “misuse of public office”. “I think its wrong because LG has no jurisdiction as he (Shah) was appointed by the Delhi Cabinet that alone has the power to ask him such questions,” Kejriwal said. The DDC also issued a booklet on its 70 innovations in different fields during the last seven years of its existence.