Moosewala murder case: Escaped gangster held in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a gangster who is an accused in the murder case of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and had earlier this month escaped from the custody of Punjab Police.

The accused, identified as Deepak alias Tinu, fled from the custody of Punjab Police on the intervening night of October 1-2 and was arrested from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said accused Deepak Tinu is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri-Sampat Nehra.

“Several teams of the Special Cell immediately swung into action after we received the information that Deepak Tinu had fled from Mansa Police custody. An extensive effort was done by the teams right upto India-Nepal border, Bihar, UP, MP, HP, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, and even J&K to nab the accused,” the Special CP said.

During the 18-day investigation period, the senior officer said that there were notable developments during this period. “We detained and arrested several people during this period and found that Deepak Tinu was getting international support to evade arrest,” the official said.

After intense technical surveillance, the Special Cell zeroed in on a location in Ajmer, Rajasthan from where the accused Deepak Tinu was arrested. “He was staying at a location which was the stronghold of deceased gangster Anandpal. At the time of his arrest, the police found 5 grenades and 2 automatic pistols in his possession,” said the official.

During the initial questioning of the accused – the Special Cell learnt that the accused is a close associate of Rohit Godara, who is based in Azerbaijan. Godara is an old accomplice of Sampat Nehra. Deepak Tinu was also associated with one person named Jack, who is based in Europe and an old accomplice of Anmol Bishnoi.

“The accused is yet to be interrogated. He is being brought to Delhi and we will try to get his police custody remanded. Only after interrogation, we will be able to furnish more details,” Dhaliwal said. The senior officer also informed that Deepak Tinu was trying to leave the country and had also procured some passports but before he could flee, he landed in Special Cell’s net.

