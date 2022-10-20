Over 1,400 kg firecrackers seized in 3 separate operations, five arrested in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, police arrested five people in three separate operations and seized over 1,400 kg of firecrackers in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

Police received information regarding the sale of illegal firecrackers in Kanhaiya Nagar. Following this, they nabbed Mohit Gupta (22), a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Tri Nagar, for carrying a bag full of firecrackers, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said Gupta disclosed that he came there to deliver the firecrackers to a client. He informed that he had purchased these firecrackers in bulk last year from a dealer in Ghaziabad. A raid was conducted at his house and 570 kilograms of firecrackers were recovered from his possession, the police said.

The south district police arrested Dinesh Chand (63) for storing a huge quantity of firecrackers in his shop at Central Market, Madangir. A total of 250 kg of firecrackers were recovered from his shop, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

Similarly, based on a tip-off, the southeast district police on Tuesday laid a trap near Sapna Cinema in Amar Colony and intercepted a car and an auto-rickshaw. On checking the vehicles, 217.48 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from the shop, the police said.

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, police arrested five people in three separate operations and seized over 1,400 kg of firecrackers in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. Police received information regarding the sale of illegal firecrackers in Kanhaiya Nagar. Following this, they nabbed Mohit Gupta (22), a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Tri Nagar, for carrying a bag full of firecrackers, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said Gupta disclosed that he came there to deliver the firecrackers to a client. He informed that he had purchased these firecrackers in bulk last year from a dealer in Ghaziabad. A raid was conducted at his house and 570 kilograms of firecrackers were recovered from his possession, the police said. The south district police arrested Dinesh Chand (63) for storing a huge quantity of firecrackers in his shop at Central Market, Madangir. A total of 250 kg of firecrackers were recovered from his shop, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. Similarly, based on a tip-off, the southeast district police on Tuesday laid a trap near Sapna Cinema in Amar Colony and intercepted a car and an auto-rickshaw. On checking the vehicles, 217.48 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from the shop, the police said.