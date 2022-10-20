Palam Vihar metro gets go ahead from Haryana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Haryana state cabinet on Wednesday approved the final Detailed Project Report of the Metro rail connectivity project in a move that aims to improve connectivity between Rezangla Chowk in Gurugram to Sector 21 in Dwarka.

The meeting was chaired by state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

(Photo | PTI)

“According to the DPR, the spur or metro extension connecting Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 station will be 8.40 km long, of which 4 km will be from Palam Vihar to Sector 111 in Gurugram and the remaining 4.40 km will be from Sector 111 to Sector 21 Dwarka. This entire route will have seven stations,” an official statement said.

Approval was also given to nominate the administrative secretary of the town and country planning department as the nodal officer for the signing of agreements and other related documents for the implementation of the project.

The Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) project will provide connectivity to the maximum part of Gurugram city with Delhi and other surroundings, the statement said. It will have interchanges with the Gurugram Metro corridor (at Palam Vihar station), Airport Express Metro corridor (IECC station) and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 station).

The MRTS will also have an interchange with Dwarka Expressway at Sector 110-A. These linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in the NCR.

New corridor to get multiple interchanges

The metro extension connecting Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 station will have interchanges with the Gurugram Metro corridor (at Palam Vihar station), Airport Express Metro corridor (IECC station) and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 station)



