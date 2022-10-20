Poll panel appoints new ROs for 250 municipal wards in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Election Commission on Wednesday appointed returning-cum-scrutinising officers for the 250 municipal wards, setting the wheels in motion for the civic polls.

The move came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the final gazette notification for redrawing of the municipal ward, paving the way for civic polls in the city.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday by the SEC, nearly 70 electoral registration officers have been appointed, with a chunk of wards under each. These officers have also been appointed as returning-cum-scrutinising officers for the respective wards.

For example, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Narela has been appointed as returning-cum-scrutinising officer for five wards Narela, Bankner, Holambi Kalam, Alipur and Bakhtawarpur. Similarly, officers have been designated for other sets of wards. The MHA on October 17 issued the final gazette notification for redrawing of municipal wards in Delhi.

The notification stated that the number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250. Before the reunification of the three erstwhile municipal corporations, there were 272 civic wards in the city. The delimitation committee, headed by SEC Commissioner Vijay Dev, on Monday submitted to the Centre the final report on redrawing of the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), official sources earlier said.

Sources earlier said the final report was submitted by the panel to the MHA on Monday evening after disposing off all objections and suggestions on the draft report on delimitation. The committee had received over 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report on the delimitation of wards in Delhi.

“Suggestions/objections received so far have been examined and the Draft Delimitation Order for wards of MCD has been amended wherever required, feasible and justified on reasonable grounds,” it read.

“Now, therefore, the central government, after careful consideration of all aspects, hereby determines the extent of each of the 250 wards as comprised within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as per Annexure to this order,” added the notification.

The polls were earlier slated to be held in April, and are now anticipated to take place by the end of this year or early 2023. The central government had fixed the total number of seats in the MCD at 250 from the existing figure of 272.

