St Stephen’s removes prospectus from its website after SC order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: St Stephen’s College on Wednesday removed the contentious prospectus from its website after the Supreme Court rejected its petition against the DU’s new admission policy. The college uploaded the prospectus on the website in May, according to which, for admission in UG courses, the college would 85 per cent weightage to CUET scores while the remaining 15 per cent will be for interviews.

This stood against Delhi University’s criteria which accorded 100 per cent weightage to CUET and no interviews. The DU had raised objection against the prospectus and said that the college will have to follow the rules laid down by the government for admission. After the matter went to the Delhi High Court, it had subsequently ordered St Stephen’s to follow the admission policy prescribed by DU.

In a setback to the top college, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order asking the institute to follow the new admission policy. The college till last year used to follow a different admission process and schedule than the Delhi University and was also not part of the cumulative cut-off list issued by the DU. St Stephen’s College, however, wants to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

Delhi University welcomed the Supreme Court order on Wednesday which refused to stay the Delhi High Court ruling that asked St Stephen’s College to follow the new admission policy and assured the aspirants will face ‘no issue’ as UG admissions will be conducted as per schedule. According to Vikas Gupta, registrar, DU, “The court has decided in the right spirit. As a matter of respect to the court we have delayed the list. We are there for the students. They will face no issues during admission. The admission will be conducted as per schedule and session will begin on November 2.”

