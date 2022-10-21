Home Cities Delhi

44 NIA cases pending in designated courts, says Delhi High Court

Total 44 cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are pending before the designated special courts in the city, the Delhi High Court said.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 44 cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is pending before the designated special courts in the city, the Delhi High Court said.

The administration of the high court filed a status report before Justice Jasmeet Singh stating NIA cases at Patiala House Court are being heard by two judges’Principal District and Sessions Judges and an Additional Sessions Judge.

The submission was made pursuant to a high court order by which it had sought a report from the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Patiala House, regarding the pendency of NIA cases and their current status.

“As on July 31, 2022, 4 NIA cases are pending before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Patiala House and 39 NIA trial cases are pending before the ASJ-03. There is one appeal pending before ASJ-03,” said the status report.

The report was filed in the context of a petition by an accused in a case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) seeking day-to-day hearings in his case pending before a special NIA court. The high court earlier submitted it has resolved to withdraw all other cases being heard by the two special designated NIA courts and assign them to three newly created courts of ASJs in view of the pendency.

