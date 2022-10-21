Home Cities Delhi

60K down, University of Delhi may fill all seats in first list

University expects to fill all 70,000 seats in first list itself; over 39,000 candidates’ admission in progress

Published: 21st October 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 08:36 AM

A help desk for admission at Delhi University on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 60,000 candidates had accepted their allocated seat preference for admission to the University of Delhi (DU), while 39,526 candidates’ admission is being processed as of Thursday, said data released by the DU. 

After the long CUET examination process, the university released the much-awaited first seat allocation list under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Wednesday. The university also released a revised schedule for the admission process under the first list as the announcement was delayed for one day.

 University officials have reckoned that over 90 per cent of UG programmes will be filled in the first allocation list. 

“We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself,” said Vikas Gupta, registrar, of UG admissions.

Dean of admissions, Haneet Gandhi said, “The new admission system may be complicated but it is fair.” Meanwhile, to help the students in the admission process, several student unions set up helpline numbers and help desks at the university campus.

“Till now, there been no major problem has been reported by the students in the admission process. Some students had told us that they did not select the preferences correctly and now they regret this. A few students reported glitches on the university portal,” said Rohit Sharma, a member, of ABVP, who handles admission grievances of students.

“Candidates must also keep checking the “Query” tab in the portal regularly. In case, the college concerned has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from a candidate,” the DU said in a release. 

This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their class XII marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases – submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation and admission.

