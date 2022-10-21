Home Cities Delhi

Civic officials start poll preparations, await date in Delhi

MCD polls are expected to take place at the fag end of 2022 or early next year.

Published: 21st October 2022 07:45 AM

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started work at its end in anticipation of the civic polls in the city and is awaiting the announcement of the election date, a senior civic official said on Thursday. The State Election Commission (SEC) has also set the balls in motion ahead of the polls.

According to a communication issued on Wednesday by the SEC, it has asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps and “finalise tenders” in all respects latest by October 21, sources said on Thursday.

MCD polls are expected to take place at the fag end of 2022 or early next year. The Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17 issued the final gazette notification for redrawing of municipal wards in Delhi.
Soon after the notification, the SEC on Wednesday appointed nearly 70 returning-cum-scrutinising officers for the 250 municipal wards, setting the wheels in motion for the civic polls. Each officer has a chunk of wards under his jurisdiction.

Earlier, authorities had issued a communication, saying the assistant commissioners of all zones of the MCD have been nominated as respective nodal officers.

“The MCD has started work at its end in anticipation of the civic polls. We are awaiting the announcement of the election date,” the senior civic official said.  

As per a Delhi Gazette notification issued on September 10, the central government has fixed the total number of seats in the MCD at 250 from the existing figure of 272 as part of a delimitation exercise. 

