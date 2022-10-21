Delhi continues to breathe polluted air as AQI worsens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of the national capital continue to breathe ‘poor’ quality air as the AQI levels have further worsened in the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 232, four points higher than the previous day.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research has predicted that for the next three days i.e October 21-23, the peak surface wind speed is likely to be 8-15 Kmph causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’ due to dry weather.

“Fire counts or emissions over the northwest region are gradually increasing but its impact on Delhi’s air quality is negligible due to unfavourable transport level wind flow,” it said. Notably, based on the forecast provided by the government monitoring agencies, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that restrictions under Stage II of GRAP will be kicked in as the AQI in the city is projected to cross the 300-level mark on October 22.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage 1 of GRAP, specified. According to the latest directions, a 12-point action plan will be enforced in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on diesel generators and coal/ firewood/ tandoors.

While firewood will be banned across the food and hospitality sector, exemptions for the use of diesel generators have been given to essential services like medical facilities, metro and railways, and airport and bus terminals, among others.

Generator sets using CNG/PNG/LPG have been kept out of the ambit of the ban. Meanwhile, the CAQM has also directed the NCR administrations to increase parking fees in order to discourage people from using private transport and enhance the fleet of CNG and electric buses, and metro services for the same.

