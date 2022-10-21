Home Cities Delhi

Fake Delhi Police officer dupes man at Railway HQ

“He demanded Rs 1.5 lakh before and the rest Rs 2 lakh after I got the job. After me and my father were convinced we gave him Rs 65,000 in September and then Rs 38,000 this month in October.

Published: 21st October 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police image

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fraudster, impersonating an officer of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, allegedly duped a Ghaziabad resident on the pretext of getting him a job as a clerk with the Railways. Interestingly, the accused man took the money from the victim at the Rail Bhawan in the national capital which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways.

According to the FIR accessed by this newspaper, the victim stated that the accused man named Deepak Chowdhary came in contact with his father and promised to get him a job as a clerk in the Indian Railways for Rs 3.5 lakh.

“He demanded Rs 1.5 lakh before and the rest Rs 2 lakh after I got the job. After me and my father were convinced we gave him Rs 65,000 in September and then Rs 38,000 this month in October. Both times, we handed over the money at Rail Bhawan, located at Rafi Marg in Delhi,” the FIR written in Hindi read.

“The accused even showed me his identity card and said that he is an Additional SHO in the department,” the complainant stated.

As per the FIR, one day the victim surfed on the Internet to check vacancies in the railway department and learnt that he is overaged for the particular job that the accused was assuring him. When he shared this with the accused man, the latter again assured him of delivering his promise of a government job even as the former was over-aged.

“He kept demanding Rs 8,500 more to open a bank account and inadvertently in a slip of tongue said his real name as Ayub Khan after which I learnt that this is a wrong man and I have been cheated,” the complainant stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraudster Fake Delhi Police officer Chowdhary came in contact with his father and promised to get him a job as a clerk in the
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp