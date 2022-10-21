Fake Delhi Police officer dupes man at Railway HQ

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fraudster, impersonating an officer of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, allegedly duped a Ghaziabad resident on the pretext of getting him a job as a clerk with the Railways. Interestingly, the accused man took the money from the victim at the Rail Bhawan in the national capital which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways.

According to the FIR accessed by this newspaper, the victim stated that the accused man named Deepak Chowdhary came in contact with his father and promised to get him a job as a clerk in the Indian Railways for Rs 3.5 lakh.

“He demanded Rs 1.5 lakh before and the rest Rs 2 lakh after I got the job. After me and my father were convinced we gave him Rs 65,000 in September and then Rs 38,000 this month in October. Both times, we handed over the money at Rail Bhawan, located at Rafi Marg in Delhi,” the FIR written in Hindi read.

“The accused even showed me his identity card and said that he is an Additional SHO in the department,” the complainant stated.

As per the FIR, one day the victim surfed on the Internet to check vacancies in the railway department and learnt that he is overaged for the particular job that the accused was assuring him. When he shared this with the accused man, the latter again assured him of delivering his promise of a government job even as the former was over-aged.

“He kept demanding Rs 8,500 more to open a bank account and inadvertently in a slip of tongue said his real name as Ayub Khan after which I learnt that this is a wrong man and I have been cheated,” the complainant stated.

NEW DELHI: A fraudster, impersonating an officer of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, allegedly duped a Ghaziabad resident on the pretext of getting him a job as a clerk with the Railways. Interestingly, the accused man took the money from the victim at the Rail Bhawan in the national capital which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways. According to the FIR accessed by this newspaper, the victim stated that the accused man named Deepak Chowdhary came in contact with his father and promised to get him a job as a clerk in the Indian Railways for Rs 3.5 lakh. “He demanded Rs 1.5 lakh before and the rest Rs 2 lakh after I got the job. After me and my father were convinced we gave him Rs 65,000 in September and then Rs 38,000 this month in October. Both times, we handed over the money at Rail Bhawan, located at Rafi Marg in Delhi,” the FIR written in Hindi read. “The accused even showed me his identity card and said that he is an Additional SHO in the department,” the complainant stated. As per the FIR, one day the victim surfed on the Internet to check vacancies in the railway department and learnt that he is overaged for the particular job that the accused was assuring him. When he shared this with the accused man, the latter again assured him of delivering his promise of a government job even as the former was over-aged. “He kept demanding Rs 8,500 more to open a bank account and inadvertently in a slip of tongue said his real name as Ayub Khan after which I learnt that this is a wrong man and I have been cheated,” the complainant stated.