Four juveniles, among seven held for murder in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested and four juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a 19-year-old youth in the Seelampur area, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Anas (22), Faizan (22), and Asif (22), all residents of Janta Mazdoor Colony of Welcome.

According to police, Shoaib Mastan, the dead youth’s brother, and one Altaf had some dispute in jail, which resulted in Altaf’s father hatching a conspiracy to kill Mastan’s brother. On Wednesday around 2.25 am, police got a call that someone was stabbed in the Kabadi Market area near Seelampur dispensary.

By the time police reached the spot, the injured, identified as Sameer, had already been taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior officer said. On the statement of Sajid, a cousin of Sameer, a case was registered. Sajid said that Sameer used to run a tea stall on Chauhan Bangar Pulia.

On Wednesday around 2 am, when he was at his tea stall, Anas came and took Sameer to Kabadi Market near the dispensary where five to six other associates of Anas were already present, the police officer said.

They had an argument with Sameer, and then they stabbed him and ran away. Sajid heard Sameer shouting for help, reached there and rushed him to GTB hospital, police said.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and saw a group of people at the spot having an argument with Sameer and pushing him around. On the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, police nabbed three men and apprehended four juveniles, DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused revealed that Mastan and Altaf, lodged in Tihar Jail, had some dispute. Altaf had told about his enmity with Mastan to Zoaib Chaudhary, a cousin of his, who relayed the information to Altaf’s father Aftab, police said.

