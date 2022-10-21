IAS officer harassed online, FIR lodged in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) woman officer, posted in the national capital, was allegedly threatened and harassed by a man, posing as a senior government official, who the officer claimed was trying to get confidential information from her department.

A senior Delhi Police official said they had registered an FIR under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT act at the North district cyber cell on October 18.

“We have begun investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon,” the official said.

In her complaint, the senior bureaucrat stated that since around 3-4 weeks ago, she has been receiving WhatsApp calls and messages from a certain person trying to get confidential information related to her department and even threatening, harassing her and using abusive language.

“When I confronted the person by saying that I shall file a police complaint, he replied that he is using a fake sim card acquired using fake/false documents and the police will not be able to trace him,” the FIR, a copy of which is with this newspaper, read.

The senior bureaucrat alleged that the accused person also tried to impersonate a senior government official.

“The person keeps on changing his assumed name on WhatsApp in trying to impersonate someone else in order to cheat the person he calls,” the FIR read further.

