Woman runs pillar to post for her specially-abled daughter’s education in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the last four years, Rehana has been running from pillar to post to admit her 11-year-old specially-abled daughter Sazia to a decent school in the national capital. She alleged that her daughter’s time has been wasted because of red tapism.

Rehana said that Sazia was a specially-abled child since her birth. “Sazia was not like other kids. She used to crawl at the age of six because of health issues but now she is fine and ready to pursue her education,” Rehana added.

However, after going to more than six schools at different locations in the capital, Sazia did not get admission to any of the schools as she did not have adequate certificates for admission, as claimed by the school administrations.

Rahana said that no hospital is ready to give the certificate to her daughter, and on asking questions, the hospitals are always directing her to go to other hospitals or government offices. “I also applied for the Intelligence Quotient test for my daughter at AIIMS but the hospital gave her an appointment in 2023. I cannot wait that long for my child’s education,” said Rehana.

“I don’t think that my daughter will get admission in any school before 2030,” the mother rued.

As a mother, Rehana never considers her daughter less capable than others. “Whenever her brother goes to school, Sazia always insists I get her dressed up in school uniform,” she said “I have a dream that my daughter will also wear a school uniform one day but I don’t know when,” said Rehana.

NEW DELHI: For the last four years, Rehana has been running from pillar to post to admit her 11-year-old specially-abled daughter Sazia to a decent school in the national capital. She alleged that her daughter’s time has been wasted because of red tapism. Rehana said that Sazia was a specially-abled child since her birth. “Sazia was not like other kids. She used to crawl at the age of six because of health issues but now she is fine and ready to pursue her education,” Rehana added. However, after going to more than six schools at different locations in the capital, Sazia did not get admission to any of the schools as she did not have adequate certificates for admission, as claimed by the school administrations. Rahana said that no hospital is ready to give the certificate to her daughter, and on asking questions, the hospitals are always directing her to go to other hospitals or government offices. “I also applied for the Intelligence Quotient test for my daughter at AIIMS but the hospital gave her an appointment in 2023. I cannot wait that long for my child’s education,” said Rehana. “I don’t think that my daughter will get admission in any school before 2030,” the mother rued. As a mother, Rehana never considers her daughter less capable than others. “Whenever her brother goes to school, Sazia always insists I get her dressed up in school uniform,” she said “I have a dream that my daughter will also wear a school uniform one day but I don’t know when,” said Rehana.