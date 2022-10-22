Home Cities Delhi

157 trees to be shifted for construction of two blocks at IIT in Delhi

Kejriwal said 1,570 new trees will be planted on the IIT campus where new labs and research spaces will come up under the newly announced project.

Published: 22nd October 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Technology

A mini academic block and an engineer block will be constructed at IIT, Delhi for which 157 trees will be transplanted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has cleared a proposal for the construction of a mini academic block and an engineer block at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, for which 157 trees will be transplanted, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.  Kejriwal said 1,570 new trees will be planted on the IIT campus where new labs and research spaces will come up under the newly announced project.

“We have approved a proposal for the construction of a new mini academic block and a new engineer block at IIT Delhi. 157 trees will be removed and transplanted for the project, but 1,570 new trees will be planted inside the campus,” said Kejriwal.

He said this decision will go a long way in serving future engineers and researchers. “Our government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring quality education for our students,” he added. According to a statement issued by the government, IIT had sent a proposal to remove and transplant 157 trees to clear its construction site.

Kejriwal has approved the project against the condition of IIT taking up the plantation of 1,570 trees inside its campus, the statement said. “Approving the proposal, the government has noted that out of the 157 trees, IIT will transplant 82 trees, while it will take up felling of 75 trees only. The transplantation will take place within the identified project site,” the statement said.  It added that any tree found to have a nest of birds will not be allowed to be felled or transplanted till the birds abandon the tree. 

The government also made it mandatory for IIT to plant 10 times the trees, in lieu of the removal and transplantation. Under the proposal, various species of trees such as Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Mango and Sheesham, among others will be planted. 

‘Trees with nest not to be felled’
The government’s statement added that any tree found to have a nest of birds will not be allowed
 to be felled or transplanted till the birds abandon the tree 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi government Mini academic block construction
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp