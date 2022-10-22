157 trees to be shifted for construction of two blocks at IIT in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has cleared a proposal for the construction of a mini academic block and an engineer block at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, for which 157 trees will be transplanted, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Kejriwal said 1,570 new trees will be planted on the IIT campus where new labs and research spaces will come up under the newly announced project.

“We have approved a proposal for the construction of a new mini academic block and a new engineer block at IIT Delhi. 157 trees will be removed and transplanted for the project, but 1,570 new trees will be planted inside the campus,” said Kejriwal.

He said this decision will go a long way in serving future engineers and researchers. “Our government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring quality education for our students,” he added. According to a statement issued by the government, IIT had sent a proposal to remove and transplant 157 trees to clear its construction site.

Kejriwal has approved the project against the condition of IIT taking up the plantation of 1,570 trees inside its campus, the statement said. “Approving the proposal, the government has noted that out of the 157 trees, IIT will transplant 82 trees, while it will take up felling of 75 trees only. The transplantation will take place within the identified project site,” the statement said. It added that any tree found to have a nest of birds will not be allowed to be felled or transplanted till the birds abandon the tree.

The government also made it mandatory for IIT to plant 10 times the trees, in lieu of the removal and transplantation. Under the proposal, various species of trees such as Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Mango and Sheesham, among others will be planted.

