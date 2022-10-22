Chhath Puja: 40K per ward for street lights at Chhath ghats, says MCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated Rs 40,000 per ward to augment street lighting at Chhath ghats, it said in a statement on Friday. The funds will be allocated to two ghats per ward.

“The MCD has allocated an amount of Rs 40,000 per ward for augmenting street lighting at Chhath Puja ghats. These funds will be provided to two ghats per ward. The amount will be utilised for strengthening street lighting in and around Chhath ghats,” it said.

The MCD’s electrical department will deploy its employees to complete the work at the earliest. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said. Officials had been directed to ensure that the Yamuna was not polluted during Chhath. “Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of the Yamuna.

Orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It’s popular among Purvanchalis – people belonging to Bihar and eastern UP – living in Delhi.

