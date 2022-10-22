Home Cities Delhi

Ex-army man’s son held for duping girls on wedding sites in Delhi

A 25-year-old man, son of a Retired Army personnel, was arrested for allegedly duping girls through matrimonial websites after impersonating himself as an Army Officer.

By Express News Service

The accused, identified as Bipin Kumar Jha, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, used to present himself as a Captain in Army on matrimonial websites and was also using an Army uniform. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a 24-year-old woman approached the Delhi Police alleging that one person namely Bipin Kumar Jha, who presented himself as a Captain in Army approached her for marriage after seeing her details on the matrimonial site.

“They started talking to each other and became good friends. Later, Bipin asked her for financial help on the pretext of his father’s illness. She transferred him a total amount of RSs 2 lakhs in parts,” the DCP said, adding that when she asked for her money, the accused Bipin started avoiding her and threatened her of dire consequences.

The police registered a case under relevant sections. During the investigation, police was able to extract details of the bank account of one Fajal Khan Kathat of Pali Rajasthan, wherein the cheated money went, after which he was arrested on September 17.

He revealed that he gave his account number to receive the amount on commission. Bipin was continuously changing his locations to evade arrest.  In a bid to catch him , a woman police personnel created her profile on a matrimonial site and contacted the accused.

“When she engaged him, the team tracked Bipin’s location in Jaipur and he was nabbed on October 20,” the senior official said.

