Home Cities Delhi

Fewer help desks set up during online admissions at Delhi University

As the admission process at Delhi University went completely online, very few student unions set up a help desk at the university campus.

Published: 22nd October 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

Representational Image. Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the admission process at Delhi University went completely online, very few student unions set up a help desk at the university campus. This year, the student unions also released the helpline numbers for fellow students. 

Outside the faculty of arts at the north campus, of Delhi university, merely two help desks were set up to assist the them. Rohit Sharma, an ABVP member who is sitting at the help desk to assist the students said that this year, the whole admission process is online, therefore very few helpdesks were set up on the campus this year. 

“In comparison to other years, a lesser number of students reached out to us with their queries. Though, we received several queries on our helpline numbers,” added Rohit. The congress student wing, NSUI  also released the helpline number for assisting students.

ABVP, state member Akshit Dahiya said, “The CUET admission process is completely new for the students, in this situation, this is obvious that some of them may face problems in the admission process, hence we announced the helpline number for them.” 

A student who visited the campus for admission related query said, “ I was facing a small problem in paying the fee, therefore I visited the college to resolve the issue, otherwise my whole admission process went smoothly.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Rohit Sharma NSUI Akshit Dahiya
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp