Fewer help desks set up during online admissions at Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the admission process at Delhi University went completely online, very few student unions set up a help desk at the university campus. This year, the student unions also released the helpline numbers for fellow students.

Outside the faculty of arts at the north campus, of Delhi university, merely two help desks were set up to assist the them. Rohit Sharma, an ABVP member who is sitting at the help desk to assist the students said that this year, the whole admission process is online, therefore very few helpdesks were set up on the campus this year.

“In comparison to other years, a lesser number of students reached out to us with their queries. Though, we received several queries on our helpline numbers,” added Rohit. The congress student wing, NSUI also released the helpline number for assisting students.

ABVP, state member Akshit Dahiya said, “The CUET admission process is completely new for the students, in this situation, this is obvious that some of them may face problems in the admission process, hence we announced the helpline number for them.”

A student who visited the campus for admission related query said, “ I was facing a small problem in paying the fee, therefore I visited the college to resolve the issue, otherwise my whole admission process went smoothly.”

