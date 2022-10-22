Home Cities Delhi

India’s most wanted petroleum product smuggler arrested in Delhi

Sunil alias Banda

Sunil alias Banda from the notorious Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang was carrying a reward of `25,000 on his arrest | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A desperate robber of the notorious Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, who was India’s most wanted petroleum product smuggler, was arrested in the national capital, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sunil alias Banda, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. 

The Special Cell was already working to apprehend the wanted criminals of the notorious Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang since last few months and on October 6, a shooter of the said gang, Rakesh Raka, was arrested.

During his interrogation, the name of Banda was revealed, who used to help the accused financially and was also involved in an extortion case of Karol Bagh in which the accused persons had demanded Rs 5 Crores from the victim. On October 17, the Special Cell received a tip-off that Sunil Banda would be coming to Burari area in the evening to meet one of his associates.

A team was constituted and deployed there and the accused was nabbed.

Long criminal history

The accused has a long criminal history and had also served a jail term of five years at Tihar prison. In the year 2016, when he was in Jhajjar Jail, he met other criminals and gradually started managing the whole syndicate of oil theft.

His associate Deepak Rathi would procure all the information about the location of oil pipelines through one Nepali Pipli and another Harish used to do work of welding in the pipeline for fitting the valve. The responsibility of selling oil was with Sunil Banda and Dinesh Rathi. 

After selling the oil, Sunil Banda along with his associates Dinesh Rathi and Harish used to give a certain sum of money to the other team members for each 20000 liter theft and the remaining proceeds from sale was distributed among the three. 

In the year 2006, he was arrested by Crime Branch of Delhi Police and was lodged in Tihar Jail from 2006 to 2011. During his stay in jail, he came in contact with Rakesh alias Raka, Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, Anil Karor, Naresh Sethi, Manjeet Malpur and became close to Kala Jathedi gang. Since 2012, he along with Rakesh alias Raka, Naresh alias Sethi, Jaibhagwan, Raju Bashodi has been involved in several incident of robbery.

Special Cell got a tip-off

On October 17, the Special Cell received a tip-off that Sunil Banda would be coming to Burari area in the evening to meet one of his associates. A team was constituted and deployed there and the accused was nabbed. The accused had also served a jail term of five years at Tihar prison from 2006 to 2011

