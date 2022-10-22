Home Cities Delhi

Teachers to get better environment, facilities at new SCERT block: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said the new facilities will take the teachers’ training standards to “new heights” in the national capital.

Published: 22nd October 2022

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the launch of the new training block on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated a new training block with state-of-the-art facilities to train in-service teachers at the State Council of Educational Research and Training. 

The block has five training halls, an auditorium, a conference room, a faculty office, an inset room and a canteen. Sisodia said the new facilities will take the teachers’ training standards to “new heights” in the national capital.

 “Our teachers can be trained in a good environment with better facilities. This new block will also act as a centre for research and innovation in the field of education in Delhi,” Sisodia said. He added that while the government has provided the facilities, it is SCERT’s ‘responsibility’ to ensure proper training for teachers in the new block.

“The government has done the work of providing facilities for this training but beyond this, it is SCERT’s responsibility to ensure excellent training for the teachers. SCERT has played an important role in the formulation of Mindset Curricula and the Delhi education revolution,” said Sisodia.

He added that in the academic session 2021-22, SCERT has trained more than 82,000 teachers for ‘Mission Buniyaad’ and so far 39,405 teachers have been trained under the three Mindset curricula in the current session.

“The teacher-training management system developed by SCERT will prove to be very helpful for teachers and their professional development. This will include a database of 62,000 teacher profiles, training assignments, growth and training resources,” he said. 

