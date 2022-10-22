Home Cities Delhi

Why price tag on survivors of rape, asks Delhi High Court

The high court, which said that no amount of compensation can undo the trauma of the victim, observed that fiscal compensation can be of assistance in rehabilitation of the survivor.

Published: 22nd October 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that the maximum compensation of Rs 7 lakh laid down under the law for rape victims is to be considered as the minimum base while adjudicating the issue about survivors of child sexual abuse, and asking how there can there be a price tag on survivors.

Justice Jasmeet Singh directed that the authorities have to disburse 25 per cent of the maximum amount as interim compensation within 60 days of the filing of the charge sheet against the accused and the special court, holding the trial in the case, shall adjudicate the compensatory proceedings, form a preliminary opinion and grant an interim compensation with the primary objective to rehabilitate.

“It shall award 25 per cent of the maximum compensation as interim compensation. It can even exceed 25 per cent of the maximum compensation as interim compensation after giving reasons,” said the high court. 

