Home Cities Delhi

Deadline for fee payment in Delhi University tomorrow  

DU Registrar said, “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 2 pm, Tuesday, October 25."

Published: 24th October 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation has been extended by a day to October 25.  

Earlier, the last date for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 2 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.” 

The university has said that candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds. DU said vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Vikas Gupta Common Seat Allocation System
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp