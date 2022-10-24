Deadline for fee payment in Delhi University tomorrow  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation has been extended by a day to October 25.

Earlier, the last date for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 2 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.”

The university has said that candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds. DU said vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday.

