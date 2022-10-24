Free services are not ‘revdis’, Delhi Chief Minister retorts to PM jibe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why people, who are worried about inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment.

Calling such facilities “revdi” would be an insult to the common man. Kejriwal tweeted a media report in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the political culture of “revdi” or freebies.

“People are quite worried due to the price rise. Why should they not get free education, treatment, medicines and electricity? Politicians get so many facilities for free. Banks waive the loans of so many rich people. By calling it free revdi again and again, do not insult the common man,” the AAP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi slammed the freebie culture in his address after virtually conducting the “grih pravesh” ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

“Today, the taxpayer feels satisfied that the money they pay as tax was used for free ration to the poor during the Covid-19 crisis. Every taxpayer must be thinking that as I celebrate Diwali, the poor brothers in Madhya Pradesh too are rejoicing during the festival of lights. He is getting a pukka house. His daughter’s life will improve. But when this taxpayer sees that the money collected from him, is being spent on the distribution of revdi, he is pained,” the prime minister had said.

“Earlier governments delayed all such schemes and had no time for providing basic facilities to the people,” Modi added after inaugurating the houses.

He said how several taxpayers are writing to him and that he was happy that a large section of society wants the nation to get rid of freebies. The PM has attacked the ‘revdi’ culture many times in the past, targeting the political parties making similar promises before elections.

Earlier, during a Town Hall address in Gujarat’s Surendranagar, Kejriwal said his party will continue to provide ‘freebies’ to the public.

“The BJP can do whatever it can,” he said, adding, “They talk about freebies and revdi. They have imposed such high taxes on everything. They have put GST on cereals, milk, buttermilk, curd, honey, only air remains. In some time, they will put GST on air also.”

AAP, which is contesting forthcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, has promised 24x7 power supply and jobs, among others.

