Police too responsible for removing encroachments, says Delhi Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has asked the police personnel to duly follow the already laid out guidelines when they are dealing with illegal encroachments in the national capital.

In a circular written in Hindi, the Commissioner said though dealing with ‘illegal encroachment’ is primarily under the jurisdiction of the municipality, yet, the police, as a law enforcement agency too has a responsibility towards it.

He said that under Section 475 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the role of the Delhi Police is to inform the concerned municipal officer with regard to illegal private construction under a standing order of the Delhi Police.

“After giving the information, the police can further intervene only after getting instructions from the municipal official under Section 344 (2) of the Act to stop illegal construction, remove workers from the site and seize building material,” the top police official said.

He further said that the police personnel can only intervene in cases where they receive information about encroachment being done on government land or the encroachment being done in front of their eyes.

Arora also shared that complaints have been received on several occasions regarding the misconduct of some police personnel, which, he said tarnishes the image of the whole police force. “People’s trust in law is a key to our success and there can be no compromise here. The police personnel on the beat, in markets, residential and unauthorised colonies should know their responsibility. There is no scope of any exception or laxity in this,” he added.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has asked the police personnel to duly follow the already laid out guidelines when they are dealing with illegal encroachments in the national capital. In a circular written in Hindi, the Commissioner said though dealing with ‘illegal encroachment’ is primarily under the jurisdiction of the municipality, yet, the police, as a law enforcement agency too has a responsibility towards it. He said that under Section 475 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the role of the Delhi Police is to inform the concerned municipal officer with regard to illegal private construction under a standing order of the Delhi Police. “After giving the information, the police can further intervene only after getting instructions from the municipal official under Section 344 (2) of the Act to stop illegal construction, remove workers from the site and seize building material,” the top police official said. He further said that the police personnel can only intervene in cases where they receive information about encroachment being done on government land or the encroachment being done in front of their eyes. Arora also shared that complaints have been received on several occasions regarding the misconduct of some police personnel, which, he said tarnishes the image of the whole police force. “People’s trust in law is a key to our success and there can be no compromise here. The police personnel on the beat, in markets, residential and unauthorised colonies should know their responsibility. There is no scope of any exception or laxity in this,” he added.