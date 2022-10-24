Home Cities Delhi

Private construction ban in Anand Vihar over pollution spike in Delhi

The share of smoke from farm fires in Delhi’s pollution was 32 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019.

Published: 24th October 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Construction

Image used for representational purpose | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi administration has issued an order banning private construction in Anand Vihar and adjoining areas till further orders in view of the rising air pollution levels there. 

“The Air Quality Index at Anand Vihar and adjoining areas measured 410 on October 22. Hence, the Commission for Air Quality Management has taken serious note of it and instructed that necessary precautionary and dust mitigation measures be taken to control rising air quality index in the above areas,” the order issued on Saturday said.    

“Therefore... it is directed to all concerned to stop private construction with immediate effect till further direction. Non-compliance of the direction will be viewed seriously,” it read. 

According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), if air quality turns “severe” (AQI 401 to 450) authorities are required to enforce a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except on essential projects (like railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, national security/defence-related projects of national importance) and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works.  

GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. Stage one in a case of ‘poor’ air quality, stage two for ‘very poor’ air quality, stage three for ‘severe’ air quality and stage four for ‘severe plus’. The share of smoke from farm fires in Delhi’s pollution was 32 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi administration
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp