Seven women among 29 held for gambling in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 29 people, including 7 women, were arrested by the Delhi Police for gambling at a hotel in the national capital, an official said on Sunday. According to the official, stake money of Rs 58.575 lakhs and 10 sets of playing cards were recovered.

“Keeping in view the instances of gambling on the occasion of Diwali, like every year, we had instructed all the SHOs and operational teams to identify and take strict action on such activities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

He said one of the sources informed him that large-scale gambling is a regular affair in Hotel City West End on Club Road, Punjabi Bagh.

“On October 22, a tip-off was received that a large number of people are assembling at the said hotel for indulging in gambling at the Banquet Hall on the first floor,” the DCP said.

Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid and found 29 people, including some women, gambling with cards on different tables.

“When they saw the raiding party, everyone threw the cards and stood up. They all were apprehended,” the official said. All the cash and playing cards were separately taken into police possession through a seizure memo.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under sections 3 and 4 of the gambling act. During interrogation and investigation, it was revealed that the hotel manager used to charge an entry fee of Rs 2500 for allowing their hotel premises for gambling activities and serving food and snacks.

