Home Cities Delhi

2014 acid attack case: Delhi HC upholds life term of two men, awards Rs 5 lakh to victim

The convicts had poured acid on the woman when she was returning home from a temple in June 2014.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld the life-term imprisonment of two men in a 2014 acid attack case and awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the woman victim.

Dismissing the appeal against a trial court's verdict, it said under the Indian Penal Code the word "acid" does not only refer to substances which are scientifically termed as acids but include all those which have acidic or corrosive or burning nature and are capable of causing scarring or disfigurement and temporary or permanent disability.

The High Court also upheld the sentence of 10-year rigorous imprisonment imposed upon another accused in the case.

Taking note of the gravity of the offence committed in Mathura and its extensive impact on the life and livelihood of a victim, the bench headed by Justice Mukta Gupta directed the fine of Rs 2.5 lakh imposed on the convicts by the trial court shall be fully given to the victim.

"Depending on what is finally paid as fine by the appellants and compensation received by the victim, this court directs that the balance amount (out of total compensation of Rs 5,00,000) be paid to the victim under Uttar Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2014," the bench also comprising Justice Anish Dayal said.

The convicts had poured acid on the woman when she was returning home from a temple in June 2014.

According to the prosecution, even before the acid attack, she was being harassed by one of the convicts and she had even lodged a complaint against him.

The convicts challenged their prison sentences before the high court on the ground that there was no proof that the substance which was thrown on the victim was acid or any corrosive substance.

Rejecting the contention, the High Court noted that testimonies of all the medical personnel are "clearly and categorically dispositive" of the fact that the victim "suffered serious chemical burns which had resulted in a severe deformity of the face including loss of almost complete vision in her left eye".

Therefore the "nature of the substance is clearly of acidic/corrosive/burning nature", it said.

The High Court further said that the word "acid", as used in Section 326A of IPC, is not merely restricted to substances which are scientifically termed as acids but "include all those substances which have acidic/corrosive/burning nature and are capable of causing scarring/disfigurement/temporary or permanent disability".

The court also rejected the appellant's claim that the victim had "fabricated" the case, saying it is "impossible to accept that any person would go through such tremendous pain and intense medical process just to implicate somebody falsely for an assault".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court acid attack
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp