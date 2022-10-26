BJP forms election management committee for upcoming civic polls in Delhi  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced the formation of its election management committee in the run-up to the upcoming corporation elections.

Along with this, 21 more committees have also been formed to manage various aspects. Party co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood has been picked as convenor of the election management committee. Along with Sood, Rajan Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva, Anita Arya, Vishakha Sailani and Atif Rashid have been made members of the committee.

Among the list of convenors, former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay will lead the manifesto committee, and Shahzad Poonawalla will head the social media and hi-tech campaign wings. Rohini MLA Vijendra Gupta has been given the responsibility for the advertisement and publicity committee. A screening committee will also be formed – to rope in other party leaders for additional responsibilities – to be convened by former MoS Vijay Goel.

While releasing the names of committee members, Delhi party chief Adesh Gupta said that BJP has always prepared for elections and that this time is going to win the corporation elections solely on the basis of work done. “After the formation of election management, the preparations for the corporation elections will be accelerated,” he said.

Party leaders Punit Agarwal, Rohit Upadhyay, Khemchandra Sharma, Puja Tiwari, Nikhat Abbas, Apurva Singh and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga will be members of the committee. Senior BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda, Ranvir Singh Bidhuri and others attended the meeting to decide on the election committee. In 2017, the BJP had swept the civic body poll bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations.

‘Party forms 21 more committees’

Along with the election management committee, 21 more committees have been formed to manage various aspects. Party co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood has been picked as convenor of the election management committee. Party chief Adesh Gupta said BJP will win on the basis of work done.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced the formation of its election management committee in the run-up to the upcoming corporation elections. Along with this, 21 more committees have also been formed to manage various aspects. Party co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood has been picked as convenor of the election management committee. Along with Sood, Rajan Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva, Anita Arya, Vishakha Sailani and Atif Rashid have been made members of the committee. Among the list of convenors, former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay will lead the manifesto committee, and Shahzad Poonawalla will head the social media and hi-tech campaign wings. Rohini MLA Vijendra Gupta has been given the responsibility for the advertisement and publicity committee. A screening committee will also be formed – to rope in other party leaders for additional responsibilities – to be convened by former MoS Vijay Goel. While releasing the names of committee members, Delhi party chief Adesh Gupta said that BJP has always prepared for elections and that this time is going to win the corporation elections solely on the basis of work done. “After the formation of election management, the preparations for the corporation elections will be accelerated,” he said. Party leaders Punit Agarwal, Rohit Upadhyay, Khemchandra Sharma, Puja Tiwari, Nikhat Abbas, Apurva Singh and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga will be members of the committee. Senior BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda, Ranvir Singh Bidhuri and others attended the meeting to decide on the election committee. In 2017, the BJP had swept the civic body poll bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. ‘Party forms 21 more committees’ Along with the election management committee, 21 more committees have been formed to manage various aspects. Party co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood has been picked as convenor of the election management committee. Party chief Adesh Gupta said BJP will win on the basis of work done.