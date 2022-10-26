Home Cities Delhi

Cracker ban goes for a toss in city as burn injuries up on Diwali

The Delhi government may have imposed a ban on bursting of crackers on Diwali, but the busy burns wards of hospitals tell another story.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

People burst fire crackers during 'Diwali' celebrations in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava and Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government may have imposed a ban on the bursting of crackers on Diwali, but the busy burns wards of hospitals tell another story. Many city hospitals recorded an increase in the number of burn incidents related to Diwali from the previous year.

About 100 Diwali-related burn cases were brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday night. “As many as 97 such patients came to our emergency. The figure was 87 last year,” Dr BL Sherwal, medical superintendent, said. Of these, 61 injuries were related to crackers while 36 were induced by diyas or candles. “We admitted 14 patients with serious injuries,” he added.

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 18 patients reached the emergency as against six cases last year, Dr Mahesh Mangal, chairman and head, the burns department, said. About 90 per cent of them suffered injuries on their hands while bursting anar.

“A child lost his ring finger as the anar burst in his hand. Two sustained severe injuries to their faces,” he added. 

At AIIMS, 10 patients were admitted to ICU, among the 28 who reached the emergency, sources said. 
Incidents reported at two key Delhi government hospitals were comparable to last year.

“We got 20 burns patients this time,” Dr Ritu Saxena, chief casualty medical officer, at Lok Nayak Hospital, said. Last year, the figure was 22, medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said. At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 23 people were treated for burns, of which four have been admitted, medical superintendent Dr Subhadh Giri said.

The rise in the number of cases took place despite the ban on firecrackers, the sound of which reverberated until past midnight. Over 200 calls about fire instances were received, Atul Garg, director, of Delhi Fire Service, said. This was 32 per cent more than last year when green crackers were allowed for a limited time. 

Post-Diwali AQI at 303
The city saw the cleanest post-Diwali morning since 2016, even though the AQI hovered near the “very poor” range on the day of Diwali. An AQI of 303 was recorded on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government crackers Diwali Safdarjung Hospital Dr BL Sherwal
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp