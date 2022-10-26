Delhi: Drunk man vandalises police post, sets his bike on fire, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man, a resident of Hauz Rani, in an inebriated condition, was arrested for vandalising a police post in the national capital and setting his motorcycle on fire in central Delhi’s Khan Market area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem, 33 , was said to be under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a call was received around 7.30 am at Tughlaq Road police station on October 23 regarding the burning of a motorcycle and a police post.

“When the police reached the spot, they found the accused under the influence of liquor and he was very aggressive,” the DCP said.

However, he was overpowered by the police personnel. The senior official said the accused damaged some glasses at the police post from three sides with bricks and set ablaze his own motorcycle and banners of the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, some purported videos of the incident showed the accused, wearing black clothes and a cap, breaking the glasses of the police post with bricks while a motorcycle is burning at the front. To extinguish the fire, two fire engines were also deployed by the Delhi Fire Services.

The police registered a case under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and arrested the accused man.

Man irritated over bursting of firecrackers shoots 4 neighbours

A 41-year-old man was arrested for shooting four of his neighbours, including one woman, on Diwali night after getting irritated by the bursting of firecrackers by them, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Arvind, a resident of Keshav Puram in northwest Delhi, was apprehended with one illegal automatic pistol and a live cartridge. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received in Keshav Puram police station on the intervening night of October 24-25 after which the police staff rushed to the spot and found 4 injured people, who were then shifted to a nearby hospital.

“On enquiry, it was revealed that one person Arvind got irritated by the noise in his neighbourhood, as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots and injured 4 people,” the DCP said.

The condition of all the injured, identified as Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain and Ankur Jain, is said to be stable.

NEW DELHI: A man, a resident of Hauz Rani, in an inebriated condition, was arrested for vandalising a police post in the national capital and setting his motorcycle on fire in central Delhi’s Khan Market area, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nadeem, 33 , was said to be under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a call was received around 7.30 am at Tughlaq Road police station on October 23 regarding the burning of a motorcycle and a police post. “When the police reached the spot, they found the accused under the influence of liquor and he was very aggressive,” the DCP said. However, he was overpowered by the police personnel. The senior official said the accused damaged some glasses at the police post from three sides with bricks and set ablaze his own motorcycle and banners of the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, some purported videos of the incident showed the accused, wearing black clothes and a cap, breaking the glasses of the police post with bricks while a motorcycle is burning at the front. To extinguish the fire, two fire engines were also deployed by the Delhi Fire Services. The police registered a case under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and arrested the accused man. Man irritated over bursting of firecrackers shoots 4 neighbours A 41-year-old man was arrested for shooting four of his neighbours, including one woman, on Diwali night after getting irritated by the bursting of firecrackers by them, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Arvind, a resident of Keshav Puram in northwest Delhi, was apprehended with one illegal automatic pistol and a live cartridge. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received in Keshav Puram police station on the intervening night of October 24-25 after which the police staff rushed to the spot and found 4 injured people, who were then shifted to a nearby hospital. “On enquiry, it was revealed that one person Arvind got irritated by the noise in his neighbourhood, as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots and injured 4 people,” the DCP said. The condition of all the injured, identified as Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain and Ankur Jain, is said to be stable.