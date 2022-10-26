Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Drunk man vandalises police post, sets his bike on fire, arrested

“When the police reached the spot, they found the accused under the influence of liquor and he was very aggressive,” the DCP said.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man, a resident of Hauz Rani, in an inebriated condition, was arrested for vandalising a police post in the national capital and setting his motorcycle on fire in central Delhi’s Khan Market area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem, 33 , was said to be under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a call was received around 7.30 am at Tughlaq Road police station on October 23 regarding the burning of a motorcycle and a police post. 

“When the police reached the spot, they found the accused under the influence of liquor and he was very aggressive,” the DCP said.

However, he was overpowered by the police personnel.  The senior official said the accused damaged some glasses at the police post from three sides with bricks and set ablaze his own motorcycle and banners of the Delhi Police. 

Meanwhile, some purported videos of the incident showed the accused, wearing black clothes and a cap, breaking the glasses of the police post with bricks while a motorcycle is burning at the front. To extinguish the fire, two fire engines were also deployed by the Delhi Fire Services. 

The police registered a case under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and arrested the accused man. 

Man irritated over bursting of firecrackers shoots 4 neighbours
A 41-year-old man was arrested for shooting four of his neighbours, including one woman, on Diwali night after getting irritated by the bursting of firecrackers by them, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Arvind, a resident of Keshav Puram in northwest Delhi, was apprehended with one illegal automatic pistol and a live cartridge. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received in Keshav Puram police station on the intervening night of October 24-25 after which the police staff rushed to the spot and found 4 injured people, who were then shifted to a nearby hospital.

“On enquiry, it was revealed that one person Arvind got irritated by the noise in his neighbourhood, as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots and injured 4 people,” the DCP said.

The condition of all the injured, identified as Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain and Ankur Jain, is said to be stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi’s Khan Market area vandalising Amrutha Guguloth
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp