Delhi University: 59,100 students secure admissions in CSAS-1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admission process for the first seat allocation list at Delhi University concluded on Tuesday afternoon with approximately 60,000 students accepting admission to the various programmes at the University.

“Approximately 59,100 candidates (Subject to reconciliation) have secured their admission in the first round of CSAS by paying their fee,” said Vikas Gupta, registrar, university of Delhi. In the following step, the university announced that they will display vacant seats for CSAS round 2 at 10:00 pm on Wednesday.

Once, the University will display vacant seats, candidates who have secured their admission in the first round have the option to “Upgrade” and reorder their higher performance.

The window to “upgrade” or reorder the higher preference will be from 10:00 am on Wednesday to 4.59 pm, Thursday. Candidates who opt for this will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of CSAS — 2022. After a new preference is allocated to a student, his/her claim for an earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto-cancellation.

The University emphasised, “A candidate who gets upgraded will have to ‘accept’ the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat/s. within the stipulated time frame.” The university will declare the CSAS round II on October 30 at 5:00 pm on the basis of seat availability. For the second round, candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 am October 31st to 04.59 pm Tuesday, November 01st.

