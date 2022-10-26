Doc-specific consultation, paperless registry: AIIMS for digital transition from next year

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From next year onwards, AIIMS New Delhi will transition into a completely paperless medical institute as it aims to implement all modules of e-Hospital from January 1, 2023. The hospital has constituted an oversight and working committee for the task to be implemented within the decided timeframe.

According to hospital sources, patient registration in OPDs, transfer of reports and samples and even appointments to the doctors will be completely digitised.

“New OPD appointments which were made to the departments will now be doctor-specific. The new system would have an arrangement for redistribution in case of non-availability of that specific doctor,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the hospital is also finding a solution to make patient check-in paperless and without any human intervention. Options like QR code scanners may be explored to implement this feature.

Meanwhile, the institute has also decided to create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for all the patients coming for consultation at its OPD. The AIIMS director issued an order for this on Tuesday, asking hospital employees to ensure that ABHA ID is made mandatory for all such patients.

The unique ABHA ID will carry all the medical history of the patients, including tests and drugs prescribed. A multidisciplinary committee consisting of chiefs and HoDs from various departments has been constituted for the micro-management and monitoring of the institute’s e-transition, the order copy seen by the newspaper mentioned.

NEW DELHI: From next year onwards, AIIMS New Delhi will transition into a completely paperless medical institute as it aims to implement all modules of e-Hospital from January 1, 2023. The hospital has constituted an oversight and working committee for the task to be implemented within the decided timeframe. According to hospital sources, patient registration in OPDs, transfer of reports and samples and even appointments to the doctors will be completely digitised. “New OPD appointments which were made to the departments will now be doctor-specific. The new system would have an arrangement for redistribution in case of non-availability of that specific doctor,” a senior official said. Meanwhile, the hospital is also finding a solution to make patient check-in paperless and without any human intervention. Options like QR code scanners may be explored to implement this feature. Meanwhile, the institute has also decided to create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for all the patients coming for consultation at its OPD. The AIIMS director issued an order for this on Tuesday, asking hospital employees to ensure that ABHA ID is made mandatory for all such patients. The unique ABHA ID will carry all the medical history of the patients, including tests and drugs prescribed. A multidisciplinary committee consisting of chiefs and HoDs from various departments has been constituted for the micro-management and monitoring of the institute’s e-transition, the order copy seen by the newspaper mentioned.