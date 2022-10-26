Food for thought: Please spare art

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

There most certainly does not exist a single Indian household that does not repeat the age-old mantra of ‘Clean up your plate. Do not waste food’, to the offspring at the dining table.

Steel plates, the backbone of any Indian meal, should serve as a mirror at the end of it all, reflecting the meticulous handling of its contents with not a morsel left behind. For those adamant brats who refuse to comply, it’s either lecture about the unfortunate amongst us who can barely afford to feed themselves or, back in the day, a plain ol’ spanking. In this country, food is divine.

We may pour gallons of milk on our matinee idols, but never in our wildest dreams will we think of using it as ammunition in protests. Our modes of rioting have always been confined to stone pelting, chappal throwing, and burning public property. We are a nation that respects food, you see. Not for us the new form of protest that’s been catching on in Europe and in the West—hurling food at art!

Last week, two climate activists shocked the world with their brazen act of tossing tomato soup on a priceless painting by Vincent Van Gogh. This publicity stunt was to stop the UK government from investing in fossil fuels. The painting titled ‘Sunflowers’ from 1888 and considered to be a masterpiece, was housed in London’s National Gallery and luckily unharmed as it is encased in a glass cover.

This is not just another lone incident of this nature. A few months ago, climate activists threw cake at Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’. Cakes that are meant for celebrations and Instagram posts smeared on the world’s most famous painting??!

As incredulous as it may sound, it did happen inside one of the most prestigious museums in the world—the Louvre. Once again, the glass layer that shields the artwork prevented any damage.

Climate activists have been targeting art on several occasions of late. Why art? This outburst by one such activist perhaps provides a clue—“Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying it. Artists tell you to think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

In a world just limping back to normalcy after the deadly impact of COVID, positivity is the need of the hour. Action without negativity or violence would certainly help. Much like the recent protest by a group that attempted to switch off unnecessary lights that stores leave on all night.

It is true that the Earth must be protected from all the destruction mankind has unleashed. But it’s also important that our art and culture be safeguarded for generations to come.

Hundreds have risked their lives during the World Wars to save artworks from war damage. Let us not be the generation to callously destroy them for causes that can easily find other avenues of expression. Cake and tomato soup can never lead us to the change we seek. Let’s use them to feed a hungry soul and spare art from the fury of the world’s causes.

