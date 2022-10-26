Surviving strokes: Tips to reduce the risk 

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

Unhealthy food habits, irregular exercise routines, and stressful work life may increase the risk of having a stroke. Even in surviving a stroke, conditions such as difficulties with speech and mobility and muscle damage may prevail. In many cases, a stroke can lead to permanent damage or sudden death.

Explaining this condition, Dr Bhargavi Ramanujam, Consultant, Neurology, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, Delhi, says, “Stroke is when there is either a block in a blood vessel or a bleed of a blood vessel which is supplying a particular region of the brain and produces deficits or weaknesses of the function which that area of the brain controls.”

Dr Paraneetharan Marimuthu, senior consultant and clinical lead, Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre, Chennai, adds, “Stroke is a cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

In this condition, the blood supply to the brain will be affected and the brain cells will get damaged. Depending on the location of the cerebral brain loss, the patient will suffer from weakness, speech arrest, facial deviation, unconsciousness, or sometimes the situation can even lead to death.”

Talking about risk factors, Dr Ramanujam shares, “There are some modifiable risk factors and non-modifiable risk factors for stroke. Certain non-modifiable risk factors include genetics, age, gender (men tend to be more prone to having strokes), hypertension, diabetes, and smoking.”

Ahead of World Stroke Day 2022—October 29—with expert opinion, here is a detailed explanation of the condition, in adults and children—the types, symptoms, alarm signs and prevention.

Prevent a stroke by (above)

following a healthy diet,

WHAT TO KEEP in mind

Modifiable risk factors: Obesity, smoking, use of alcohol and drugs, stress, environmental pollution and sedentary activities. These factors increase the risk of getting a stroke by 10 per cent.

Non-modifiable risk factors: Hypertension, diabetes, congenital problems, family history, gene-related issues, polycystic kidney disease.

Causes of stroke in children

Hereditary defect: A baby suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, Thalassemia, or Leukemia, has a high chance of having a stroke.

Rheumatic heart disease: Dr Ramanujam says, “It is a post-infective affectation of the heart, particularly the valves. With every episode of the infection, the valves keep getting damaged—they get deformed. In such cases, children or young adults end up having heart-related conditions and a higher tendency to

develop a stroke.”

Moyamoya disease: A condition in which the blood supply to the brain is compromised as blood vessels narrow down eventually causing blood clots.

Types of strokes

Perinatal stroke: For a newborn child, blood vessels will develop from the periventricular region, which is inside the brain. There is a vascular structure that will supply the whole brain in a continuous manner. In premature births, the blood vessels will be fragile. They rupture and the baby will get a haemorrhage around the ventricle causing internal bleeding.

Ischemic stroke: If the arterial supply is affected and a blood clot blocks the artery, we call it an Ischemic stroke. Pure blood will not supply oxygen and nutrition to the brain and ultimately the brain cells will be damaged.

Venous thrombosis: If the vein is affected or blocked by any of the factors because of dehydration, some regulation disorder or some infection or tumour, it will lead to cerebrovascular accident.

Hemorrhagic stroke: Another condition where the blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the brain, causing a stroke.

Tips for prevention

Regularly check for hypertension and take proper medication. Dr Ramanujam also adds, “Diabetes is a very important risk factor for stroke. Also, diabetes and hypertension are two diseases which do not develop symptoms till they become severe. So, these should be checked periodically—at least once in six months to once in a year.”

Go for regular check-ups if you have hereditary diseases. Especially in children, constant monitoring

is required.

Follow an organic diet by consuming lots of fruits and vegetables. Avoid lipid diet and oily items.

White-coloured food items—sugar, milk, butter, rice, salt, flour—should be reduced.

To manage stress and anxiety, regularly exercise and calm your mind.

Warning signs

Transient Ischemic Attack: The patient will have a temporary effect of weakness, speech arrest, mouth deviation, hand drop, unconscious state and blurring of vision, take them to the hospital within four and a half hours. Dr Ramanujam explains, “These symptoms appear and stay for a shorter period, maybe a few minutes to a few hours. Also, if the same symptoms appear every few days or maybe weeks, you need to be alert. Get yourself investigated and start treatment accordingly.”

With inputs from Simi Kuriakose

