12 Jamia students awarded Prime Minister Research Fellowship

Last year, six research scholars were selected for the PMRF under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive.

Published: 27th October 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twelve research scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been awarded the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme, double than last year. Lauding the improvement, JMI V-C Najma Akhtar said Jamia stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students with every possible support to achieve great heights.

“This performance reflects the university’s focus on high-quality research and I am particularly happy that six out of the 12 students are girls. I hope that it would inspire other students, particularly girl students, of the university to do well in science and engineering research,” she said.

Last year, six research scholars were selected for the PMRF under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive.Announced in the 2018-19 Budget, the PMRF has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country.

Students selected for the scheme for May are Nadeem Ahmad (civil engineering), Mohammad Ariz (electrical engineering), Mohammad Masood and  Gulnaz Tabassum (biotechnology), Ayesha Aiman (biosciences), Sakeena Masrat, Mudasir Younis Sofi and Shah Masheerul Alam (physics), Shelly Bhardwaj and Sneha Shukla (chemistry), Abdus Samad (CIRBSc) and Nuha Abeer Khan (MCARS).  

PMRF coordinator and Jamia Millia Islami Professor Abdul Quaiyum Ansari said that these researchers would be each getting a fellowship of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for the third year, Rs 80,000 for the fourth and fifth year respectively.

