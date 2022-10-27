253 fines issued over flouting dust norms: Delhi Environment Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Authorities in the city have issued 253 challans and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 32.4 lakh on user agencies that did not comply with dust control norms, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

The minister said government officials have so far inspected 6,868 construction sites under the anti-dust campaign under October 6. “A total of 253 notices/challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 32.4 lakh imposed on violators,” he said.

User agencies of construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are required to register them on the Construction and Demolition portal launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

