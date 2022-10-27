Home Cities Delhi

DU aspirants find there’s no ‘downgrade’ option

 The university’s CSAS portal only allows to ‘upgrade’ students’ preferences but a ‘downgrade’ is not permitted. 

Published: 27th October 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

For representational purposes

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several newly-admitted students complained about the DU’s upgradation system a few hours after the first round of seat allocation for admissions was concluded. The university’s CSAS portal only allows to ‘upgrade’ students’ preferences but a ‘downgrade’ is not permitted. 

A student who wished not to be named said, “I scored 726/800 on the CUET exam. While filling preferences, I applied for BCom (Hons) and BCom, and Economics (Hons) as top preferences. After this, I filled out the details for other BA courses (Sanskrit + Hindi/English/Economics/Philosophy on 32nd preference) as I thought of selecting Economics as my optional subject.” 

However, the university had allotted her the 32nd preference which is not even of her stream. “Though I have the merit for being considered for lower colleges, the university won’t allow me to downgrade by my own choice,” she said.In the new process under CSAS, DU allows eligible students to upgrade their preferences after the first round of admission. But there is no option to opt for the lower preference or to ‘downgrade’. 

Similar to her, Aman Kumar shared the same grievances as he mistakenly opted for Geography preference instead of economics. However, he now had no option to ‘downgrade’ his preference. Another student Khushi Jain, who also complained about the same issue, said that as the CSAS is a new introduction we have no idea that this could happen. Vikas Gupta, registrar, DU, said, “A downgrade is not possible at this point in the admission process, otherwise we will never finish the admission process on the scheduled time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University DU CSAS CUET
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp