DU aspirants find there’s no ‘downgrade’ option

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several newly-admitted students complained about the DU’s upgradation system a few hours after the first round of seat allocation for admissions was concluded. The university’s CSAS portal only allows to ‘upgrade’ students’ preferences but a ‘downgrade’ is not permitted.

A student who wished not to be named said, “I scored 726/800 on the CUET exam. While filling preferences, I applied for BCom (Hons) and BCom, and Economics (Hons) as top preferences. After this, I filled out the details for other BA courses (Sanskrit + Hindi/English/Economics/Philosophy on 32nd preference) as I thought of selecting Economics as my optional subject.”

However, the university had allotted her the 32nd preference which is not even of her stream. “Though I have the merit for being considered for lower colleges, the university won’t allow me to downgrade by my own choice,” she said.In the new process under CSAS, DU allows eligible students to upgrade their preferences after the first round of admission. But there is no option to opt for the lower preference or to ‘downgrade’.

Similar to her, Aman Kumar shared the same grievances as he mistakenly opted for Geography preference instead of economics. However, he now had no option to ‘downgrade’ his preference. Another student Khushi Jain, who also complained about the same issue, said that as the CSAS is a new introduction we have no idea that this could happen. Vikas Gupta, registrar, DU, said, “A downgrade is not possible at this point in the admission process, otherwise we will never finish the admission process on the scheduled time.”

