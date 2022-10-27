Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC upholds life term to 2 men for acid attack, awards Rs 5 lakh to victim  

The High Court also upheld the sentence of 10-year rigorous imprisonment imposed upon another accused in the case.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld the life-term imprisonment of two men in a 2014 acid attack case and awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim. Dismissing the appeal against a trial court’s verdict, it said under the Indian Penal Code the word “acid” does not only refer to substances which are scientifically termed as acids but include all those which have acidic or corrosive or burning nature and are capable of causing scarring or disfigurement and temporary or permanent disability. 

The High Court also upheld the sentence of 10-year rigorous imprisonment imposed upon another accused in the case. Taking note of the gravity of the offence committed in Mathura and its extensive impact on the life and livelihood of a victim, the bench headed by Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the fine of Rs 2.5 lakh imposed on the convicts by the trial court shall be fully given to the victim. 

“Depending on what is finally paid as fine by the appellants and compensation received by the victim, this court directs that the balance amount be paid to the victim under Uttar Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2014,” the bench also comprising Justice Anish Dayal said. The convicts poured acid on the woman when she was returning home from a temple in June 2014. The prosecution said that even before the attack, she was being harassed by one of the convicts. 

The convicts challenged their prison sentences before the High Court on the ground that there was no proof that the substance thrown on the victim was acid.  Rejecting the contention, the High Court noted that testimonies of all the medical personnel are “clearly and categorically dispositive” of the victim suffering serious chemical burns which had resulted in a severe deformity of the face of the victim. 

