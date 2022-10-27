Delhi: Man held for murdering partner’s close friend

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what seemed as a possible case of a love triangle gone wrong, two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man, a close friend of one of the accused person’s girlfriend, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sanjay Buchha, 22, and Sitaram Suthar, 21, both residents of Churu, Rajasthan, were arrested within 10 hours of the commission of the crime in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a complaint was lodged on October 22 by a man stating that his son namely Manish alias Vishnu had been missing since the October 21 evening.“He further stated that the car of his son had been found abandoned in a suspicious condition on the October 22 morning in the area of Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantt having some blood stains on the rear seat,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections. During intensive scanning of Call Detail Record (CDR) and CCTV, it was found that two people of District Churu were in constant touch with the missing boy after which a Delhi Police team was dispatched for Rajasthan.

The ownership and current locations of alleged mobile numbers were obtained and a raid was conducted early morning on October 23. The numbers belonged to both the accused Sanjay Buccha and Sitaram Suthar.On enquiry, both of them pretended to be unaware of the facts, however, after interrogation both the accused confessed to murdering the missing boy.

During interrogation it was revealed that the deceased Manish alias Vishnu had a close relationship with Sanjay Buchha’s girlfriend for which the latter was displeased. Accused Sanjay wanted Manish to stop contacting his girlfriend but when Manish continued to remain in touch, accused Sanjay decided to eliminate him.



