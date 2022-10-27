If you don’t have solution, then quit: BJP to Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over his alleged failure to control pollution in Delhi and claimed the city’s air quality improved after Diwali.

BJP MP and former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the city’s air quality index (AQI) levels were worse before Diwali and it improved after the festival, showing that Diwali is not to be blamed for pollution in Delhi, he said.

“Before Diwali, the AQI was 330 and after Diwali this morning (Wednesday) it is 306. This is the benefits of bursting green crackers. If the pollution gets worse from now on, then don’t blame it on Diwali,” said Tiwari. Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday morning due to favourable wind speed but it remained in the ‘poor’ category.

The AQI of the national capital stood at 255 at 10.10 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was recorded at 312 at 4 pm on Monday, the day of Diwali.

The BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, on the other hand, demanded Kejriwal’s resignation for his failure to control pollution.

“Arvind ji, if your paid news is over on pollution, then say something on it. Why are you telling so many lies everyday? If you do not have a solution to pollution, then leave the post of the CM,” said Singh.

Singh’s tweet was in response to pollution-related pictures posted on social media that claimed Delhi’s AQI had hit the ‘very poor’ category.

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over his alleged failure to control pollution in Delhi and claimed the city’s air quality improved after Diwali. BJP MP and former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the city’s air quality index (AQI) levels were worse before Diwali and it improved after the festival, showing that Diwali is not to be blamed for pollution in Delhi, he said. “Before Diwali, the AQI was 330 and after Diwali this morning (Wednesday) it is 306. This is the benefits of bursting green crackers. If the pollution gets worse from now on, then don’t blame it on Diwali,” said Tiwari. Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday morning due to favourable wind speed but it remained in the ‘poor’ category. The AQI of the national capital stood at 255 at 10.10 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was recorded at 312 at 4 pm on Monday, the day of Diwali. The BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, on the other hand, demanded Kejriwal’s resignation for his failure to control pollution. “Arvind ji, if your paid news is over on pollution, then say something on it. Why are you telling so many lies everyday? If you do not have a solution to pollution, then leave the post of the CM,” said Singh. Singh’s tweet was in response to pollution-related pictures posted on social media that claimed Delhi’s AQI had hit the ‘very poor’ category.