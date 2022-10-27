Home Cities Delhi

If you don’t have solution, then quit: BJP to Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

BJP MP and former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the city’s air quality index (AQI) levels were worse before Diwali and it improved after the festival, showing that Diwali is not to be blamed.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over his alleged failure to control pollution in Delhi and claimed the city’s air quality improved after Diwali.

BJP MP and former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the city’s air quality index (AQI) levels were worse before Diwali and it improved after the festival, showing that Diwali is not to be blamed for pollution in Delhi, he said. 

“Before Diwali, the AQI was 330 and after Diwali this morning (Wednesday) it is 306. This is the benefits of bursting green crackers. If the pollution gets worse from now on, then don’t blame it on Diwali,” said Tiwari. Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday morning due to favourable wind speed but it remained in the ‘poor’ category.

The AQI of the national capital stood at 255 at 10.10 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was recorded at 312 at 4 pm on Monday, the day of Diwali.

The BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, on the other hand, demanded Kejriwal’s resignation for his failure to control pollution. 

“Arvind ji, if your paid news is over on pollution, then say something on it. Why are you telling so many lies everyday? If you do not have a solution to pollution, then leave the post of the CM,” said Singh.  

Singh’s tweet was in response to pollution-related pictures posted on social media that claimed Delhi’s AQI had hit the ‘very poor’ category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi air quality Kejriwal
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp